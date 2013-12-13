Unanimous FDA panel support for Merck & Co’s Grastek

The Allergenic Products Advisory Committee (APAC) of the US Food and Drug Administration yesterday voted unanimously that the available data support the efficacy and safety of Merck & Co’s (NYSE:MRK) Grastek (Grazax) in patients aged five to 65 years.
The committee further recommended that adrenaline auto-injectors should be made available for patients at home, reported Denmark’s ALK Abello (ALK: DC), partner and originator the of product. Grastek is the proposed US trade name of the grass sublingual allergy immunotherapy tablet, licensed to Merck for North America by ALK, and marketed in Europe under the brand name Grazax.
The FDA is currently reviewing Merck’s Biologic License Application for Grastek for the treatment of grass pollen induced allergic rhinitis, with or without conjunctivitis, in adults and children of five years and older. The APAC a day earlier backed approval of Oralair, a grass pollen allergy product from France’s Stallergenes ((GENP: FP; The Pharma Letter December 12).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze