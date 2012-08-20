United Drug acquires Bilcare clinical trials materials business

Ireland-based health care services company United Drug (UDG: IR) announced yesterday that it has reached agreement to acquire the UK and US clinical services businesses Bilcare Global Clinical Supplies (Bilcare GCS) from Bilcare Limited for a total consideration of $61 million.

The acquisition is expected to complete on August 31, 2012, subject to the fulfilment of usual closing conditions. As part of this agreement, Bilcare Limited will retain its clinical supplies business in Asia.

Transaction highlights