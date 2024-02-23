United Therapeutics sues FDA over Liquidia row

Biotech company United Therapeutics Corporation (Nasdaq: UTHR) has launched a lawsuit against the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In the litigation, United alleges that the FDA mistakenly permitted Liquidia Corporation (Nasdaq: LQDA) to skirt longstanding FDA rules, precedents, and procedures on how pending drug approval applications are handled by the agency.

The claim argues that, in doing so, the FDA inappropriately denied United its right to obtain a stay of Liquidia’s final approval until its pending patent infringement claim against the company can be resolved.