Updated legislation may boost phytotherapic drug production in Brazil

Pharma companies are unsure of the extent of the commercialization of phytotherapic drugs in Brazil, according to research by Pharmaceutical Technology, reported by Brazil Pharma News.

Dozens of studies link Brazil’s herbal medicines to successful treatments and cures of various ailment including cancer-fighting medicines and anti-fungals. However, the potential of this market is untapped according to industry sources. Most of the investment has come from the cosmetics market and not the pharma industry, as the growth of phytotherapic drugs has not been officially regulated by the Brazilian Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA).

Barriers to production