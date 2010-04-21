US Congressional leaders back AHRQ funding of "Academic Detailing" programs to improve information to doctors on Rx drugs

The US Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) last week directed $29.5 million in economic stimulus funds to 9,000 programs nationwide that aim to put straightforward, unbiased information about the wide range of available prescription drug treatments - known as 'comparative effectiveness research' - into the hands of America's physicians and their patients.

The move was commended by US Senate Special Committee on Aging Chairman Herb Kohl (Democrat, Wisconsin), Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (Democrat, Illinois), House Committee on Energy and Commerce Chairman Henry Waxman (Democrat, California), and House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health Chairman Frank Pallone (Democrat, New Jersey). The Senators and Congressmen have continually urged the AHRQ to use part of the stimulus funds it received for academic detailing programs. Last year, they were joined by several other high-ranking and influential Congressional colleagues in introducing the Independent Drug Education and Outreach Act of 2009 (S 767/H.R. 1859) to fulfill the same purpose.

Will reduce the cost of health care