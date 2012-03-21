US consumer groups call on FTC to investigate anti-competitive practices of vaccine makers

In the USA, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), the National Legislative Association on Prescription Drug Prices (NLARx), the Campaign for America's Future (CAF), and the US Public Interest Research Group (US PIRG) have issued a call for the Federal Trade Commission to immediately investigate the vaccine bundling practices of Sanofi Pasteur and Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), which make it harder for pediatricians to use the best vaccines for children.

The consumer advocacy groups claim that Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines unit of French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and Merck force pediatricians to buy vaccines in a bundle at a discount, or pay exorbitantly high prices to purchase vaccines individually. As a result, some children may not receive the vaccines most suitable for them.

"Doctors asked to make a choice they can’t refuse"