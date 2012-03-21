US consumer groups call on FTC to investigate anti-competitive practices of vaccine makers

In the USA, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), the National Legislative Association on Prescription Drug Prices (NLARx), the Campaign for America's Future (CAF), and the US Public Interest Research Group (US PIRG) have issued a call for the Federal Trade Commission to immediately investigate the vaccine bundling practices of Sanofi Pasteur and Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK), which make it harder for pediatricians to use the best vaccines for children.
The consumer advocacy groups claim that Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines unit of French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) and Merck force pediatricians to buy vaccines in a bundle at a discount, or pay exorbitantly high prices to purchase vaccines individually. As a result, some children may not receive the vaccines most suitable for them.
"Doctors asked to make a choice they can’t refuse"
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze