US FDA accepts Merck & Co's BLA for Timothy grass pollen allergy product

US pharma giant Merck & Co (NYSE: MRK) says that its Biologics License Application for the investigational Timothy grass pollen (Phleum pratense) allergy immunotherapy tablet (AIT) has been accepted for review by the US Food and Drug Administration. In March, the company also submitted a BLA to the FDA for its investigational ragweed pollen (Ambrosia artemisiifolia) AIT.

The product is licensed to Merck for North America by Danish firm ALK Abello (ALKB: DC), and is marketed as Grazax in Europe, where it was first approved in 2006. The deal with Merck is worth a potential $250 million to ALK Abello (The Pharma Letter January 8, 2007). The agreement gives the US firm exclusive licence rights to develop, market and distribute the Grazax range of tablet-based immunotherapies against grass pollen allergy, house dust mite allergy and ragweed allergy.

The BLA for Merck’s grass pollen AIT is supported by Phase III trials that evaluated the safety and efficacy of the investigational product, including a long-term, multi-season trial.