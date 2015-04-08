Sunday 24 November 2024

US FDA accepts Tresiba and Ryzodeg resubmissions for review

Pharmaceutical
8 April 2015

The US Food and Drug Administration) has accepted for review Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk’s (NOV: N) Class II Resubmissions for its ultra long-acting insulins Tresiba (insulin degludec) and Ryzodeg (insulin degludec/insulin aspart), the company revealed late yesterday.

To preserve the integrity of the ongoing DEVOTE trial, only a small team within Novo Nordisk has access to the data. This team has prepared the interim analysis for the Class II resubmission and will interact with the FDA during the review on matters related to the interim analysis.

As previously communicated, the result of an interim analysis carries a higher level of uncertainty than the final study results as this preliminary estimate is built on a substantially lower number of observations. Accordingly, the relative risk estimate derived from the interim analysis is thus only an indication of the final trial results. Novo Nordisk management does not have access to the results of the interim analysis. The trial is expected to be completed in the second half of 2016.

Commercial outlook

Pharma industry analysts forecast Tresiba will generate annual sales of $2.2 billion by 2020, according to consensus estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters Cortellis. A US launch within the next year may help Tresiba see off rivals, most notably French drug major Sanofi's (Euronext: SAN) Toujeo (insulin glargine [rDNA origin] injection, 300 U/mL), which is intended to replace its soon to lose patent protection blockbuster Lantus (insulin glargine), and was approved by the FDA earlier this year (The Pharma Letter February 26).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Pharmaceutical

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze