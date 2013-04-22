Thursday 20 November 2025

US FDA approves Alcon's Simbrinza, a fixed-combination therapy for glaucoma

Pharmaceutical
22 April 2013

Swiss drug major Novartis’ (NOVN: VX) eye care division Alcon on Friday (April 19) received US Food and Drug Administration approval for Simbrinza (brinzolamide 1.0% and brimonidine tartrate 0.2%) suspension, indicated for the reduction of elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Simbrinza is a fixed-dose combination medication that offers a wide range of treatment possibilities due to its strong efficacy and ability to decrease elevated IOP by 21- 35%. In addition, it is the only available, fixed-dose combination therapy for glaucoma in the US without a beta blocker.

"Alcon is the global leader in providing both pharmaceutical and surgical options for patients living with glaucoma," said Robert Warner, area president, USA and Canada, for Alcon. "The introduction of Simbrinza further expands our ability to provide effective treatments for patients with elevated IOP. Given its excellent efficacy, established safety profile, and the fact that it is the only available, fixed-dose combination without a beta blocker approved in the US, Simbrinza has the potential to re-shape the treatment paradigm for glaucoma," he added.

