US FDA approves Idorsia’s once-daily Tryvio

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Tryvio (aprocitentan) for the treatment of hypertension in combination with other antihypertensive drugs, to lower blood pressure in adult patients who are not adequately controlled on other drugs.
Tryvio was developed by Swiss drugmaker Idorsia (SIX: IDIA), whose shares were up 14.4% at 2.57 francs by early afternoon.
The company said that lowering blood pressure reduces the risk of fatal and non-fatal cardiovascular events, primarily strokes and myocardial infarctions. The recommended dosage of Tryvio is 12.5 mg orally once daily, with or without food.
