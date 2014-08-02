US FDA approves Jardiance for adults with type 2 diabetes

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Jardiance (empagliflozin) tablets as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control, or blood glucose levels, in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D).
The drug, which was recently approved in Europe, is the third product from German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) diabetes alliance to be cleared by the FDA
Earlier this year, the FDA declined to approve the drug because of concerns about the Boehringer factory in Germany where empagliflzin will be made. However, a Lilly spokeswoman said those concerns have been resolved. The drug was developed by Boehringer but Lilly will help co-promote it.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze