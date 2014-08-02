US FDA approves Jardiance for adults with type 2 diabetes

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Jardiance (empagliflozin) tablets as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control, or blood glucose levels, in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D).

The drug, which was recently approved in Europe, is the third product from German family-owned pharma major Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) diabetes alliance to be cleared by the FDA

Earlier this year, the FDA declined to approve the drug because of concerns about the Boehringer factory in Germany where empagliflzin will be made. However, a Lilly spokeswoman said those concerns have been resolved. The drug was developed by Boehringer but Lilly will help co-promote it.