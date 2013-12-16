US FDA calls for more data on Janssen’s fixed dose diabetes drug

US health care giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) subsidiary Janssen Research & Development has received a complete response letter from the Food and Drug Administration regarding its New Drug Application for a fixed-dose combination (FDC) of canagliflozin and immediate-release metformin to treat adults with type 2 diabetes requesting additional information.
The agency requires data to support the comparability of the twice-daily dosing regimen of canagliflozin - as part of the canagliflozin and metformin FDC - and the once-daily dosing of canagliflozin as a single agent. Janssen believes it can supply this information based on available clinical data from the comprehensive Phase III clinical development program for canagliflozin.
Will work with agency to advance NDA
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze