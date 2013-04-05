US federal judge tells FDA to lift age restrictions on morning-after pill

A US federal judge has ordered the Food and Drug Administration to lift age and other restrictions on the sale of the morning-after pill, making the drug available to women of all ages over the counter.
The ruling by US District Court Judge Edward Korman reverses a 2011 decision by Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius not to allow the sale of emergency contraception without a prescription for women 16 and under.
According to a Bloomberg report, US District Judge Edward Korman in Brooklyn, New York, excoriated the Food and Drug Administration for what he called a 12-year delay in making the emergency contraceptive, known as Plan B and marketed by Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) available over-the- counter. While acknowledging opponent contentions that increased access to contraception may encourage sexual conduct by minors, Judge Korman said the case is not about “the potential misuse of Plan B by 11-year-olds.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze