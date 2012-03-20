US health reform helps Medicare recipients save over $3.2 billion

As the second anniversary of the US Affordable Care Act approaches, new data shows that more than 5.1 million seniors and people with disabilities on Medicare saved over $3.2 billion on prescription drugs because of the new health care law, Kathleen Sebelius, Secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), announced yesterday.
Savings for seniors include a one-time $250 rebate check to those who hit the “donut hole” coverage gap in 2010 and a 50% percent discount on covered brand-name drugs in the donut hole in 2011.
In addition, data released today by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) show that through the first two months of 2012, about 103,000 seniors and people with disabilities saved $93 million in the donut hole. Since enactment of the health care law in the USA, Medicare beneficiaries received average savings of $635 on prescription drugs
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze