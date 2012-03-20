US health reform helps Medicare recipients save over $3.2 billion

As the second anniversary of the US Affordable Care Act approaches, new data shows that more than 5.1 million seniors and people with disabilities on Medicare saved over $3.2 billion on prescription drugs because of the new health care law, Kathleen Sebelius, Secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), announced yesterday.

Savings for seniors include a one-time $250 rebate check to those who hit the “donut hole” coverage gap in 2010 and a 50% percent discount on covered brand-name drugs in the donut hole in 2011.

In addition, data released today by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) show that through the first two months of 2012, about 103,000 seniors and people with disabilities saved $93 million in the donut hole. Since enactment of the health care law in the USA, Medicare beneficiaries received average savings of $635 on prescription drugs