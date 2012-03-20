Monday 29 September 2025

US health reform helps Medicare recipients save over $3.2 billion

Pharmaceutical
20 March 2012

As the second anniversary of the US Affordable Care Act approaches, new data shows that more than 5.1 million seniors and people with disabilities on Medicare saved over $3.2 billion on prescription drugs because of the new health care law, Kathleen Sebelius, Secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), announced yesterday.

Savings for seniors include a one-time $250 rebate check to those who hit the “donut hole” coverage gap in 2010 and a 50% percent discount on covered brand-name drugs in the donut hole in 2011.

In addition, data released today by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) show that through the first two months of 2012, about 103,000 seniors and people with disabilities saved $93 million in the donut hole. Since enactment of the health care law in the USA, Medicare beneficiaries received average savings of $635 on prescription drugs

