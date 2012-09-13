US HIV patient assistance program goes into effect

The USA’s Common Patient Assistance Program Application (CPAPA), announced by Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Kathleen Sebelius at the International AIDS Conference in July, went into effect this week. This single common application allows uninsured individuals living with HIV to use one application to apply for multiple assistance programs that together provide an entire course of antiretroviral therapy.
The application is a result of a public private partnership between HHS' Health Resources and Service Administration (HRSA) and seven leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations, and their HIV patient assistance programs: Abbott Laboratories, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Gilead Sciences, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co and ViiV Healthcare. In addition, the National Alliance of State and Territorial AIDS Directors assisted in the development and implementation of the application.
“The last thing someone living with HIV wants to think about is filling out another form,” Secretary Sebelius said, adding: “This application streamlines and simplifies the process, reduces barriers to medication access, and speeds access to lifesaving drugs.”
