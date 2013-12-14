US House Budget bill passes, which would also free up FDA user fees

The US House of Representatives Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan (Republican, Wisconsin) and Senate Budget Committee Chairman Patty Murray (Democrat, Washington) announced a two-year budget agreement that they say will “reduce the deficit - without raising taxes…it cuts spending in a smarter way…prevent(s) another government shutdown and roll(s) back sequestration’s cuts to defense and domestic investments in a balanced way.” The bipartisan bill breezed through the House on a 332-94 vote.
The agreement sets discretionary spending for the current fiscal year at $1.012 trillion - about halfway between the Senate budget level of $1.058 trillion and the House budget level of $967 billion. It provides $63 billion in sequester relief over two years, split evenly between defense and non-defense programs. As far as the health care sector is concerned, it would exempt from federal budget cuts the $1 billion or so that drug and medical device maker pay the Food and Drug Administration for reviewing their products.
Welcomed by BIO
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze