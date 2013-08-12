US orphan designation for DengueCide

USA-based drug developer NanoViricides (OTC BB: NNVC) says that DengueCide, its drug candidate for the treatment of dengue and dengue hemorrhagic fever, has been officially designated as an orphan drug by the US Food and Drug Administration.

This orphan drug designation qualifies NanoViricides for certain tax credits and marketing incentives under the Orphan Drug Act. In addition, the Company will qualify for the waiver of certain FDA fees when it files the New Drug Application for DengueCide with the FDA. Further, the company will also be eligible for a Priority Review Voucher (PRV) from the FDA when the company files a New Drug Application for DengueCide.

“Now we intend to accelerate our dengue drug development programs to take advantage of these benefits,” said Eugene Seymour, chief executive of the company.