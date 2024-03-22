Monday 29 September 2025

US reimbursement breakthrough for Novo Nordisk's Wegovy

Pharmaceutical
22 March 2024
wegovy_novo_big

Validating Novo Nordisk’s (NOV: N) decision to  research the cardiovascular impact of Wegovy (semaglutide), US authorities have said Medicare patients with heart problems can now receive the drug.

The GLP-1 receptor agonist is already covered by the federally-funded insurance plan for type 2 diabetes, in which indication it is sold under the Ozempic brand.

Focusing on the comorbidities of obesity could provide a way for the Danish firm to open a path to broader reimbursement in future.

