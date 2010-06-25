US survey reveals need to better balance effects and cost of therapeutic drug use in the hospital

Pharmacoeconomic methods rank low as a decision influencer on formulary changes, according to a new survey released this month by the US Society of Hospital Medicine (SHM) and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP). Respondents reported that only 13% of formulary system decisions made by Pharmacy and Therapeutics (P&T) committees in hospitals is influenced by pharmacoeconomic methods.

The findings in the new report are based on a survey of 319 ASHP members who were either directors of pharmacy or members of ASHP's Pharmacy Practice Managers Section. The survey was sponsored by French drug major Sanofi-Aventis (see also comment at end of this story).

Pharmacoeconomic methods evaluate the value of effects compared to the cost of pharmaceutical products when making decisions on changes to the formulary system. Hospital formularies identify medications and medication-use policies used within a particular hospital. Decisions on the management of a formulary system have a significant impact on the quality and safety of patient care.