USA's AARP and health publication collaborate to create on-line tool to help consumers to manage drug decisions

To help US consumers better understand prescription drug choices, the seniors organization AARP and Consumer Reports Health have launched a new on-line drug comparison tool. For the first time, they claim, people can use Consumers Union data to compare prescription drug safety, effectiveness, convenience and price, as well as receive tips on how to have a conversation about their medications with their doctor or pharmacist - all at one easy-to-use web site.

"We know that consumers want trustworthy, independent information on prescription drugs so they can make informed decisions about what is best for their health and the health of their family," said Bob Gallo, AARP Illinois state director, adding: "This tool will be especially valuable to our membership and will help all users better manage their prescriptions."

The AARP Drug Savings Tool (available at drugsavings.aarp.org) allows users to select the drug they want to compare from Consumer Reports Health's database of about 500 drugs in 26 drug classes. The tool then provides consumers with the "Best Buy" recommendations - drugs that are recommended by Consumer Reports Health Best Buy Drugs project based on their safety, effectiveness, cost and convenience. Users are also provided with a discussion sheet to help guide related conversations with their doctor, pharmacist or other health care professional Finally, consumers can access the complete Consumer Reports Health Best Buy Drugs reports on each topic.