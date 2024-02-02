USA’s HHS to make first offer for drug price negotiation program

Yesterday, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), said it is sending initial offers to the participating drug companies of the first 10 prescription drugs selected for negotiation in the first cycle of the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program.
Due to the President’s lower cost prescription drug law - the Inflation Reduction Act - Medicare now has the power to negotiate prescription drug prices directly with drug companies, similar to the US Department of Veterans Affairs and other federal agencies that already negotiate drug prices. These initial offers represent the latest major milestone in implementing this historic law.
“Today is another milestone on the march to ensure people with Medicare get fair prices for prescription drugs. I am confident that this process will lead to lower prices, putting an end to exorbitant price gouging by pharmaceutical companies,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze