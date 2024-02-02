Monday 29 September 2025

USA’s HHS to make first offer for drug price negotiation program

Pharmaceutical
2 February 2024
Yesterday, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), said it is sending initial offers to the participating drug companies of the first 10 prescription drugs selected for negotiation in the first cycle of the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program.

Due to the President’s lower cost prescription drug law - the Inflation Reduction Act - Medicare now has the power to negotiate prescription drug prices directly with drug companies, similar to the US Department of Veterans Affairs and other federal agencies that already negotiate drug prices. These initial offers represent the latest major milestone in implementing this historic law.

“Today is another milestone on the march to ensure people with Medicare get fair prices for prescription drugs. I am confident that this process will lead to lower prices, putting an end to exorbitant price gouging by pharmaceutical companies,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

