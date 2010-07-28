USA's QPS buys Dutch CRO firm Xendo Drug Development

QPS Holdings, a US full-service GLP/GCP-compliant contract research organization providing testing services to support preclinical and clinical research and development, has completed its acquisition of Xendo Drug Development BV, headquartered in Groningen, the Netherlands. XDD, a European contract research organization (CRO), will be known as QPS Netherlands BV and become a wholly-owned subsidiary of QPS Holdings.

With the completion of this acquisition, financial terms of which were not disclosed, QPS further expands its global range of linearly integrated resources and services:

' Drug discovery and development from preclinical to clinical studies for IND and NDA regulatory submissions.

' 300 clinical pharmacology beds on three continents - 24 in the Netherlands, 24 in Taiwan and 240 in the USA - one of the world's largest Phase I site offerings.