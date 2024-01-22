USA’s R&D tax credit bill moves forward

Legislation restoring R&D tax deductions has advanced in the US House of Representatives’ Ways & Means Committee.
In a 40-3 bipartisan vote, the House Ways and Means Committee on Friday approved legislation that would restore the R&D tax credit.
Under the proposal, R&D spending would be 100% tax deductible through 2025, reversing a change (as of 2022) requiring R&D expenses to be amortized over five years.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze