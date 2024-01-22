Monday 29 September 2025

USA’s R&D tax credit bill moves forward

Pharmaceutical
22 January 2024
congress_senate_house_hearing_committee_enquiry_big

Legislation restoring R&D tax deductions has advanced in the US House of Representatives’ Ways & Means Committee.

In a 40-3 bipartisan vote, the House Ways and Means Committee on Friday  approved legislation that would restore the R&D tax credit.

Under the proposal, R&D spending would be 100% tax deductible through 2025, reversing a change (as of 2022) requiring R&D expenses to be amortized over five years.

