Valeant Pharma Q3 revenue up 36%, beats estimates

Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (TSX: VRX) on Monday reported better-than-estimated third-quarter 2015 profit, on the back of strong performance in its dermatology business.
Revenue rose to $2.8 billion from $2.1 billion a year earlier, ahead of expectation. Sales from the dermatology business rose 53% to $465.5 million. Notwithstanding, Valeant's shares fell 6.2% to $166.50 by mid-morning trading.
The company reported third-quarter net income of $49.5 million, or 14 cents per share, down from $275.4 million, or 81 cents per share, a year ago.
