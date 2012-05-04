Monday 29 September 2025

Valeant Pharma to acquire assets from University Medical; posts 1st-qtr loss

Pharmaceutical
4 May 2012

Acquisitive Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (TSX: VRX) says it has agreed to acquire certain assets from University Medical Pharmaceuticals Corp, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on skincare products, for approximately $64 million plus potential milestones based upon attainment of future revenue targets. University Medical's main brand is AcneFree, a leading retail over-the-counter (OTC) acne treatment.

Total revenue in 2011 from the acquired assets was around $32 million. The transaction is expected to close by mid-year, subject to certain closing conditions including expiration of requisite regulatory waiting periods, and is expected to be immediately accretive.

"The addition of a leading OTC acne treatment will provide us with the ability to expand our OTC business," stated Michael Pearson, chairman and chief executive, adding: "We believe that we can build upon our success with CeraVe in the retail channel through increased offerings to consumers. These new products will be immediately accretive to our operations and have not been factored into our 2012 financial guidance."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze