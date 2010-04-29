Monday 29 September 2025

Valeant to acquire Vital Science Corp in Canada for $10.3 million

Pharmaceutical
29 April 2010

California, USA-based Valeant Pharmaceuticals International is on the acquisition trail again, revealing that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Valeant Canada, has signed an agreement to buy Vital Science, a leading over-the-counter (OTC) dermatology company located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada for approximately C$10.5 million ($10.3 million).

Vital Science currently has annualized sales of approximately C$11 million and the transaction is expected to be accretive in 2010. The transaction is subject to certain closing conditions and is expected to close in the second quarter.

"Combining another attractive dermatology company with the Dr Renaud portfolio we acquired last year is another significant step in our Canadian strategy," said Michael Pearson, chairman and chief executive of Valeant. "Vital Science's established brands such as dermaglow and Heiko, along with its strong distribution network in the Canadian retail channel, will enhance our current portfolio of products while providing us with the ability to more broadly promote our US consumer brands such as CeraVe and Kinerase in the Canadian marketplace.'

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze