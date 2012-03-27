Monday 29 September 2025

Valeant to buy Russian OTC drugmaker

Pharmaceutical
27 March 2012

In its third takeover announcement this year, Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (TSX: VRX) says it has signed an agreement to acquire Natur Produkt International, a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Russia.

Valeant revealed that it will acquire Natur Produkt for around $180 million, with an additional $5 million in potential future milestones. The acquisitive drugmaker has this year revealed plans to snap up Brazil’s Pele Nova and US ophthalmic firm Eyetech, as well as a portfolio of drugs from Austria’s Gerot Lannach, but has pulled out of a hostile bid for ISTA Pharma (The Pharma Letters passim).

Natur Produkt has a significant presence in the over-the-counter (OTC) segment in several categories marketed under the umbrella brand, Natur Produkt. Key brands include AntiGrippin, a leading cough and cold remedy, Anti Angin, Sage and Eucaplyptus MA brand names, leading sore throat remedies.

