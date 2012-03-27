Valeant to buy Russian OTC drugmaker

In its third takeover announcement this year, Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (TSX: VRX) says it has signed an agreement to acquire Natur Produkt International, a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Russia.
Valeant revealed that it will acquire Natur Produkt for around $180 million, with an additional $5 million in potential future milestones. The acquisitive drugmaker has this year revealed plans to snap up Brazil’s Pele Nova and US ophthalmic firm Eyetech, as well as a portfolio of drugs from Austria’s Gerot Lannach, but has pulled out of a hostile bid for ISTA Pharma (The Pharma Letters passim).
Natur Produkt has a significant presence in the over-the-counter (OTC) segment in several categories marketed under the umbrella brand, Natur Produkt. Key brands include AntiGrippin, a leading cough and cold remedy, Anti Angin, Sage and Eucaplyptus MA brand names, leading sore throat remedies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze