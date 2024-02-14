VantAI links up with Bristol Myers on molecular glue drug

US AI-enabled drug discoverer VantAI has entered into a strategic collaboration with pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) to discover new molecular glues for therapeutic targets of interest.

The partnership leverages VantAI's geometric deep learning capabilities with Bristol Myers Squibb’s expertise in targeted protein degradation to discover and develop new small molecule therapeutics.

The collaboration will focus on leveraging VantAI’s generative AI platform to design molecular glues as small molecule therapeutics. These efforts advance VantAI's mission to unlock the potential of proximity modulation as a powerful tool against therapeutic targets.