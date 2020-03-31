Vascepa patents prove slippery fish to catch

Fish oil-based drug Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) could make a smaller splash than Amarin (Nasdaq: AMRN) had hoped, after a US court nixed part of its patent estate.
In pre-market trading, shares in the company plummeted nearly 70%.
Asserting the claims were “invalid as obvious,” a district court judge in Nevada ruled that six patents, due to expire in 2030, were invalid.
