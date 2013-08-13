Vectura foresees important catalysts in second half

Shares of UK-based developer of inhaled therapies Vectura (LSE: VEC) rose 1.6% to 96 pence in mid-morning trading today, after the company said it is expecting a strong second half and a number of catalysts, in an interim management statement.

Its pipeline update included news on QVA149/Ultibro Breezhaler (indacaterol maleate/glycopyrronium bromide) which received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) last month for patients with COPD for its partner Swiss drug major Novartis (NOVN: VX) ( The Pharma Letter July 29). An application has also been submitted to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare in November 2012 and a US New Drug Application is expected to be filed at the end of 2014.

Clinical developments