Vectura jilts Carlyle, accepting a takeover bid from Philip Morris

UK developer of inhaled therapies developer Vectura (LSE: VEC) today announced it has agreed to a cash acquisition of the firm by cigarette giant Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM), as the latter looks to expand its business beyond tobacco and nicotine.
Vectura’s shares were up 12.7% at 152.86 pence shortly after London trading commenced this morning.
Philip Morris (PMI) will pay 150 pence per share in cash for Vectura, including a 19 pence interim dividend, valuing the transaction at £1.045 billion ($1.44 billion). As a result of accepting the offer, Vectura has withdrawn its recommendation for a £958 million takeover by funds managed by private equity firm Carlyle Group, which was announced in May this year. PMI's offer is a 10% premium to Carlyle's 136 pence per share bid.
