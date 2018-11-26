Vectura seeks silver lining in Phase III failure

Shares in Chippenham, UK-based drugmaker Vectura (LSE: VEC) fell over 10% on Monday, after the firm said it would drop development of asthma candidate VR475, based on poor clinical results.

Data showed a Phase III study of VR475 in adult and adolescent patients with severe uncontrolled asthma did not meet its primary endpoint.

VR475 is a drug device combination consisting of budesonide delivered by Vectura's proprietary nebulizer inhalation system.