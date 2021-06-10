Vertex wins broader label for Trikafta in the USA

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: VRTX) has secured US Food and Drug Administration approval for a broader label for cystic fibrosis (CF) med Trikafta (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor).

The approval covers certain children with CF aged six to 11, as defined by a particular genetic test, building on a previous nod in people aged 12 and over.

An additional dosage strength of Trikafta tablets is now available (elexacaftor 50mg/tezacaftor 25mg/ivacaftor 37.5mg and ivacaftor 75mg) in connection with the approval.