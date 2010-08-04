Victory Pharma completes acquisition of assets of MiddleBrook Pharma

San Diego, USA-based Victory Pharma says that it has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of MiddleBrook Pharmaceuticals, a Texas-based company that filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code in April. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Through the acquisition, Victory Pharma says it has expanded its product portfolio with the addition of anti-infective products Moxatag (amoxicillin) and Keflex (cephalexin) as well as the Pulsys drug delivery technology platform. The product additions complement Victory's current products, such as Naprelan naproxen sodium), which the company markets to primary care and specialist physicians.
'This acquisition reflects our strategy of leveraging our existing commercial infrastructure to expand our portfolio of marketed products,' said Matt Heck, president and chief executive of Victory Pharma.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze