Victory Pharma completes acquisition of assets of MiddleBrook Pharma

San Diego, USA-based Victory Pharma says that it has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of MiddleBrook Pharmaceuticals, a Texas-based company that filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code in April. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Through the acquisition, Victory Pharma says it has expanded its product portfolio with the addition of anti-infective products Moxatag (amoxicillin) and Keflex (cephalexin) as well as the Pulsys drug delivery technology platform. The product additions complement Victory's current products, such as Naprelan naproxen sodium), which the company markets to primary care and specialist physicians.

'This acquisition reflects our strategy of leveraging our existing commercial infrastructure to expand our portfolio of marketed products,' said Matt Heck, president and chief executive of Victory Pharma.