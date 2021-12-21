Vifor announces positive results for heart med Veltassa

Swiss company Vifor Pharma (SIX: VIFN) has announced positive results from the Phase IIIb DIAMOND trial of Veltassa (patiromer).

Vifor is testing the product in heart failure patients with hyperkalemia, a condition in which potassium levels in the blood are higher than normal.

The trial met its primary endpoint, showing a statistically-significant difference versus placebo, in a high risk population.