ViiV to use Halozyme tech for long-acting HIV drugs

HIV specialist ViiV Healthcare and Halozyme Therapeutics (Nasdaq: HALO) have announced a global collaboration and license agreement related to the latter’s Enhanze drug delivery technology.

The deal will see ViiV leverage the recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 enzyme for specific targets in the treatment and prevention of HIV.

Under the terms of the deal, ViiV will make an upfront payment of $40 million to Halozyme for the exclusive license to four HIV small and large molecule targets.