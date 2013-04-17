Thursday 20 November 2025

Vivus rises as FDA eases restrictions on diet pill Qsymia

Pharmaceutical
17 April 2013

USA drugmaker Vivus’ (Nasdaq: VVUS) shares rose as much as 11% by traded up 5% at $11.69, after the company revealed on April 16 that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its amendment and modification to the Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) for its weight control drug Qsymia (phentermine and topiramate extended-release) capsules CIV.

The amendment, submitted in October 2012, allows Qsymia to be dispensed through certified retail pharmacies, in addition to the existing network of certified mail-order pharmacies. Vivus has blamed Qsymia's disappointing launch, in part, on the mail-order pharmacy restriction imposed with its July 2012 approval. Sales totaled $2 million in the fourth quarter, well below investor expectations.

"With FDA approval of the REMS modification, today we begin the process of increasing the availability of Qsymia, simplifying prescribing and dispensing and resolving the challenges associated with the mail-order-only system," said Peter Tam , president of Vivus. "Our goal over the next three months is to ensure availability of Qsymia in thousands of certified retail pharmacies nationwide. The REMS modification is a key accomplishment in removing a major barrier that has hindered the initial acceptance of Qsymia into everyday medical practice.  We believe that retail access, along with ongoing improvements in reimbursement, will help to accelerate Qsymia awareness, trial and usage," he added.

