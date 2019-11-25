Vizimpro shows efficacy for Asian people with lung cancer

New York-based drug major Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has announced positive results from a subgroup analysis of Asian patients in the ARCHER 1050 Phase III study of Vizimpro (dacomitinib).

Pfizer is evaluating the epidermal growth factor inhibitor (EGFR) as first-line monotherapy for certain people with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The study compares Vizimpro with AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) option, Iressa (gefitinib).