Walgreen to take 45% stake in Alliance Boots for $6.7 billion

US drugstore chain Walgreen (NYSE: WAG) has agreed to acquire a 45% holding in pharmacy, health and beauty retailer Alliance Boots for $6.7 billion, and has an option - but not an obligation - to purchase the rest of the company in about three years time.

Walgreens initial investment and option excludes the Alliance Boots minority interest in Galenica, the Swiss health care group. The Alliance Boots investment in Galenica will continue to be owned by Alliance Boots and its existing shareholders for the benefit of those shareholders.

Walgreens and Alliance Boots are the largest retail pharmacy, health and daily living destinations in the USA and Europe, respectively, and together they would be: