When the tables turn: Investigating the FDA

By Dr Nicola Davies

A key responsibility of the US Food and Drug Admi0nistration is holding pharma companies and other healthcare stakeholders accountable for the safety and efficacy of medicinal products. However, as the furor over the FDA’s approval of Biogen’s aducanumab (Aduhelm) rages on, we are forced to contemplate the accountability of the agency itself. We discuss other instances, from the last three years, in which the FDA was investigated.

Foreign drug inspections