WHO recommends broad roll-out of GSK's malaria vaccine for at-risk children

UK pharma major GlaxoSmithKline (LSE: GSK), having largely missed out in the race for COVID-19 vaccines, has scored a goal in the fight against a malaria.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended the wider use of GSK’s RTS,S/ASO1e malaria vaccine in children living in sub-Saharan Africa and other regions with moderate to high malaria transmission.

Also known as Mosquirix, RTS,S is the first and only malaria vaccine to have been shown in pivotal long-term clinical trials to significantly reduce malaria in children. The vaccine is the result of over 30 years of research led by GSK, with PATH and other partners.