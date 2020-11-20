WHO warns against using Veklury for coronavirus

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended against using Gilead’s (Nasdaq: GILD) antiviral drug Veklury (remdesivir) for people with COVID-19, regardless of how severely ill they are.

Guidelines developed by the group say there is currently no evidence that it improves survival or the need for ventilation.

The so-called ‘living guidelines’ - advice that is kept under review as evidence rapidly accumulates - are based on a new review comparing the effects of several drug treatments.