WHO warns of rising levels of resistance to HIV drugs

In a new report, The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of growing resistance to certain HIV medications, while the overall picture on combating the disease remains positive.

The WHO's HIV Drug Resistance Report provides a mixed picture, noting dolutegravir-based antiretroviral therapy yields over 90% viral load suppression in treated populations.

However, observed resistance levels are surpassing those seen in clinical trials, prompting the agency to make a number of key observations and recommendations for policymakers and healthcare experts.