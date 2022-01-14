Why big pharma needs to be braver

Stephen Page, founder and chief executive of Page & Page, provides an Expert View on the need for bolder communications in 2022.

Over the decades, the pharmaceutical industry has settled. The old adage, “if it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” has seemingly become a motto of the industry when it communicates with healthcare professionals (HCPs). But the safe and dull doesn’t inspire, it does not engage, and it does not evoke reactions. However, adopting a creative communication style can help overcome this hurdle.

There has never been more stimulus vying for the attention than there is today, especially for overwhelmed and distracted HCPs, scientists, and medical liaisons. To demand their attention is precisely the reason why the pharmaceutical industry needs to make sure it is crafting its communications with a focus on ensuring the message is filled with imagination, science and empathy.