Why big pharma needs to be braver

Stephen Page, founder and chief executive of Page & Page, provides an Expert View on the need for bolder communications in 2022.
Over the decades, the pharmaceutical industry has settled. The old adage, “if it’s not broke, don’t fix it,” has seemingly become a motto of the industry when it communicates with healthcare professionals (HCPs). But the safe and dull doesn’t inspire, it does not engage, and it does not evoke reactions. However, adopting a creative communication style can help overcome this hurdle.
There has never been more stimulus vying for the attention than there is today, especially for overwhelmed and distracted HCPs, scientists, and medical liaisons. To demand their attention is precisely the reason why the pharmaceutical industry needs to make sure it is crafting its communications with a focus on ensuring the message is filled with imagination, science and empathy.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze