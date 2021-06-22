Why digital procurement is a game changer for the pharmaceutical industry

Dave Brittain, head of Amazon Business UK & Ireland, provides an Expert View exploring the potential for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries to improve their efficiency through digital procurement.

Over the past few decades, there’s hardly a sector that has not been revolutionized by technology in some way, shape or form. When we think about tech innovation, we imagine seismic steps that disrupt market conditions and fundamentally reshape entire industries.



However, it’s often the smaller, evolutionary steps that have the biggest and most direct impact on businesses – especially when creating new efficiencies and streamlining processes to save money.



A good example of this is the digitalization of procurement, which saves organizations a huge amount of time, cost and energy – particularly for healthcare and pharma industries.

Why does digital procurement matter?