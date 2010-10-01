Will German pharma reform be watered down?

The German government’s health reforms have been widely seen as a setback for the pharma industry (The Pharma Letters, September 17 and August 6). Yet proposed changes to the legislation over the past few days could soften the blow. “The coalition has bowed to the pressure of the pharma lobby,” says the Die Welt newspaper.
One of the main changes in Health Minister Philip Roesler’s reform package is the increase in the mandatory discount pharmaceutical companies must offer health insurers from 6% to 16%. The other concerns an official probe to gauge whether a new drug that is on the market is an improvement on existing treatments, and this is the subject of the latest furore.
According to the original legislation, a (politically independent) committee of doctors and health insurers is to make this assessment within a year of the drug being approved, and if it decides that a drug adds value, then the manufacturer and the health insurers negotiate a price. If not, it will not be bought and prescribed by state health insurers, and will be priced for the general market according to similar drugs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze