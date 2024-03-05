With chronic cough ambitions, investors believe in Nocion

US biopharma Nocion Therapeutics has raised $62 million in Series B funding.

Nocion is developing first and potentially best in class, small molecule, permanently charged sodium channel blockers (CSCBs), called nocions, that selectively silence activated nociceptors for the treatment of serious conditions involving cough, itch, and pain.

Proceeds from the financing will be used to evaluate the lead program, taplucanium dry powder for inhalation, in a Phase IIb study in chronic cough patients, and activities for Phase III readiness.