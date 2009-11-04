Monday 29 September 2025

With completion of Merck & Co/Schering-Plough merger, Haruo Naito confirmed as new president of IFPMA

Pharmaceutical
4 November 2009

US drug majors Merck & Co and Schering-Plough have completed their merger and will begin combined operations today. As previously announced, Schering-Plough will change its name to Merck and its common stock will trade under the ticker symbol 'MRK' on the New York Stock Exchange.

Under the terms of the agreement, Schering-Plough shareholders will receive 0.5767 shares of the newly combined company and $10.50 in cash for each share of Schering-Plough. Each Merck common share will automatically become a common share of the newly combined company.

Meantime, the membership of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations (IFPMA) confirmed that Haruo Naito, president and chief executive of Japanese drug major Eisai, as its new president, succeeding Fred Hassan, chairman and CEO of Schering-Plough who has stepped down on the completion of his company's merger with Merck. Mr Naito was re-elected as vice president of the IFPMA in November 2008, at which time David Brennan, CEO of AstraZeneca, was elected as the other VP. The IFPMA vice president's position vacated by Mr Naito will be filled by Lamberto Andreotti, president and chief operating officer of Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Naito said: 'As IFPMA president since 2006, Mr Hassan has provided wise leadership in difficult times and it is an honor to be asked to succeed him. He has encouraged the IFPMA to engage more with other stakeholders, especially those in developing countries, and we can build on the outreach initiated under his presidency. The value of this interactive approach is exemplified by our ongoing collaboration with the World Health Organization and others to deliver a rapid and effective response to the threat of an H1N1 influenza pandemic.'

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Pharmaceutical

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze