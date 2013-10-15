Wockhardt hit hard by MHRA’s withdrawal of certificate

Indian drugmaker Wockhardt (BSE: WOCK) has had its Good Manufacturing Practice certificate revoked by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). The action prevents drugs made at the company’s Chikalthana facility in India from being sold in Britain.

It follows the MHRA’s recall in July of 16 drugs made at the facility. An MHRA statement said deficiencies identified during a routine inspection in March included a low risk of cross-contamination because of poor cleaning practices and defects in building fabric and the ventilation systems at the site. There was also evidence of forged documents relating to staff training records that had been rewritten.