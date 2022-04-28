Saturday 8 November 2025

World's largest cancer charity launches new innovation fund

Pharmaceutical
28 April 2022
cancer_research_uk_big

British charity Cancer Research UK has launched a new project aimed at driving forward innovation in the development of oncology medicines.

The group, which is the world’s largest independent funder of cancer research, said it wants to bring together academia and industry under one umbrella.

Dubbed Cancer Research Horizons, the unit will leverage the charity’s established drug discovery laboratories and network of research and technology platforms, offering “a unique R&D portfolio to potential industry partners.”

